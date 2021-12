Fantasy rankings, Week 17

It’s been a long season, but the final week of the fantasy playoffs have arrived - championship week. There are a lot of injuries to monitor heading into the week, so be sure to check your lineups before the Sunday slate at 1:00 ET. There were no Saturday or Thursday games. Here are the final rankings for week 17.

Quarterbacks

Josh Allen vs ATL Aaron Rodgers vs MIN Patrick Mahomes @ CIN Jalen Hurts @ WAS Matthew Stafford @ BAL Dak Prescott vs ARI Tom Brady @ NYJ Kyler Murray @ DAL Justin Herbert vs LAC Trey Lance vs HOU Tyler Huntley vs LAR Joe Burrow vs KC Taysom Hill vs CAR Russell Wilson vs DET Kirk Cousins @ GB Derek Carr @ IND Ryan Tannehill vs MIA Mac Jones vs JAX Jared Goff @ SEA Tua Tagovailoa @ TEN Davis Mills @ SF Justin Fields vs NYG Baker Mayfields @ PIT Zach Wilson vs TB Ben Roethlisberger vs CLE Drew lock @ LAC Taylor Heinicke vs PHI Matt Ryan @ BUF Carson Wentz vs LV (if cleared) Sam Darnold @ NO Trevor Lawrence @ NE Mike Glennon @ CHI

Running backs

Jonathan Taylor vs LC Nick Chubb @ PIT Dalvin Cook @ GB David Montgomery vs NYG Austin Ekeler vs DEN Joe Mixon vs KC Ronald Jones II @ NYG Alvin Kamara vs CAR Chase Edmonds @ DAL (if James Conner sits) Najee Harris vs CLE Aaron Jones vs MIN Sony Michel @ BAL Darrel Williams @ CIN Rashaad Penny vs DET Ezekiel Elliott vs ARI Damien Harris vs JAX Jeff Wilson Jr. vs HOU (if Elijah Mitchell sits) AJ Dillon vs MIN Boston Scott @ WAS Javonte Williams @ LAC Josh Jacobs @ IND Devin Singletary vs ATL Melvin Gordon III @ LAC Saquon Barkley @ CHI Cordarrelle Patterson @ BUF Michael Carter vsTB Tony Pollard vs ARI Rex Burkhead @ SF D’Onta Foreman vs MIA D’Andre Swift @ SEA Devonta Freeman vs LAR Dare Ogunbowale @ NE Ke’Shawn Vaughn @ NYJ Jamaal Williams @ SEA Justin Jackson vs DEN

Wide receiver

Cooper Kupp @ BAL Davante Adams vs MIN Deebo Samuel vs HOU Stefon Diggs vs ATL Justin Jefferson @ GB CeeDee Lamb vs ARI AJ Brown vs MIA Tyreek Hill @ CIN Diontae Johnson vs CLE Tee Higgins vs KC Hunter Renfrow @ IND Jaylen Waddle @ TEN Ja’Marr Chase vs KC Tyler Lockett vs DET Amon-Ra St. Brown @ SEA Keenan Allen vs DEN Amari Cooper vs ARI Odell Beckham Jr. @ BAL DK Metcalf vs DET DeVonta Smith @ WAS Brandin Cooks @ SF Christian Kirk @ DAL Van Jefferson @ BAL Darnell Mooney vs NYG Brandon Aiyuk vs HOU Marquise Brown vs LAR K.J. Osborn vs GB Russell Gage @ BUF Cole Beasley vs ATL Michael Gallup vs ARI Jarvis Landry @ PIT Terry McLaurin vs PHI Marquez Valdez-Scantling vs MIN Chase Claypool vs CLE Joshua Palmer vs DEN

Tight ends