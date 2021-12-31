Fixing the Giants, Part III: 22 questions about the roster

When the season ends — mercifully — for the New York Giants in a couple of weeks we will embark on a position-by-position review of the roster. That will include where it stands, where it needs to go and perhaps ideas on how to get there.

So, rather than do all of that here I thought we would simply list questions that the Giants — whoever is in charge — need to ask and answer as they shape the roster for next season. since is it New Year’s Eve and the calendar is about to turn to 2022, let’s list 22 questions.