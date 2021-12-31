Giants vs. Bears picks: BBV staff predictions for Sunday that don’t matter

The 4-11 New York Giants face the 5-10 Chicago Bears on Sunday in a game that has to be played because it’s on the schedule. Who will win it? Here are the predictions from your Big Blue View contributors.

The Giants are 5.5-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Chris Pflum

“This one is probably a coin flip. The Bears haven’t really been any better than the Giants this year, and they’ve been bad in similar ways. But right now I think I have a bit more faith in the Bears’ quarterback situation than I do the Giants’. ”

Emily Iannaconi

“For Giants fans, the next two weeks of the regular season need to be endured, not enjoyed. The Giants are expected to play both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm at quarterback, but neither of those options are promising. This game is notable mostly because of draft order. Entering Week 17, the Giants have picks No. 5 (their own) and No. 8 (from Chicago) in the first round. Beating the Bears ensure that the pick from Chicago stays in the top 10, but it could also mean the Giants’ pick is lower than No. 5. A win would help the Giants avoid just their second 13-loss season in franchise history.”

Jeremy Portnoy

“There isn’t much ground left to cover that hasn’t been already. The Giants are in shambles without Daniel Jones and have scored more than 10 points just once in their four games without him. Jake Fromm was predictably incompetent in the team’s latest blowout loss, and the combination of him and Mike Glennon we’ll likely see on Sunday is even less inspiring. I’ll take the Giants at +5.5 just because I don’t think either team is capable of scoring more than two touchdowns, but a win is unlikely.”

Joseph Czikk

“The Giants offense is bad but the Bears offense is also pathetic to watch. The difference between these teams is that Chicago has a top-10 defense. Nevertheless, this was actually a hard decision. I’m going with the Bears solely because David Montgomery has really been heating up lately, while Darnell Mooney has arguably been the Bears offensive MVP. Outside of that bright spot, I feel bad for Chicago sports fans. The Bears have just been brutal to watch on live TV this year. Unfortunately for Giants fans, without a real quarterback it’s too hard to expect a win. Chicago takes this one.”

Valentine’s View

“I can’t pick the Giants to win. It’s almost a matter of principle at this point. Besides, the Giants are going to have a tough time fielding a team on Sunday. They had 16 players on their Thursday injury report, and several more on the COVID-19 list. Plus, the two-dozen or so on IR. The season can’t end fast enough for New York.”