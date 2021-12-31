Giants news, 12/31: Leonard Williams, Isaiah Wilson, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Giants’ Leonard Williams discusses playing through injury, trying to avoid surgery ‘at all costs’

“I’ve obviously been limited throughout the week,” said Williams. “I come in for treatment in the morning, stay for treatment after practice and stuff like that. … During the game, I just make sure I tape it up, take some Tylenol, stuff like that, just trying to fight through it.... “During the game, I have so much adrenaline, especially in the first half. Especially if I say I’m gonna go and I’m gonna be out there, I’m gonna be out there 100 percent. I’ve been trained to fight through pain and adversity. I want to be out there with my guys.”

Giants may have to depend on Isaiah Wilson, who has unreliable reputation

After issuing a sour and exasperated “next question” when first asked about Wilson Thursday, Sale was pressed on his impressions of the 22-year-old who had been out of football for about a year before the Giants signed him. “Be dependable,” Sale said through gritted teeth. “Everybody likes somebody you can count on to be dependable . . . We have to get better [at that].”

Giants’ Saquon Barkley planning on big return in 2022: ‘I’m built for this’

Giants’ Logan Ryan takes shot at Titans fans for being ‘nonexistent’ when he was there

Giants Now: Osi growing football in Nigeria

The Giants could finish this season without a single player with 50 or more catches. With a 17-game schedule and in this era of football! "That is strange," Kenny Golladay said. Evan Engram currently leads the team with 44 catches. Golladay btw has 34. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) December 30, 2021

Hasn’t happened for the Giants since 1992.

