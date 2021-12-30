Giants news, 12/30: Phil Simms and Joe Judge on John Madden, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Death of NFL legend John Madden draws words of sadness from players, colleagues, fans

Super Bowl-winning quarterback and CBS broadcaster Phil Simms: “When Madden and (Pat) Summerall did our games, every player & every coach was excited. It felt big. I told John Madden everything. I trusted him & he never betrayed it. I admired John’s passion for the game most and his truth. He was and will he remembered as a GIANT for football.”

Giants’ Joe Judge has the late John Madden’s mindset: ‘There’s no such thing as a meaningless game’

“I hear people say all the time, ‘Meaningless games.’ What’s a meaningless game? Everyone here has worked very hard to be in this position to play or coach in this league. We’re only guaranteed or promised so many games a year. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to go out here and compete. There’s no such thing as a meaningless game. There’s wasted effort, there’s wasted preparation.

Answering One 2022 Draft Question for Every NFL Team

Bleacher Report says the Giants should target an offensive lineman over an edge rusher.

Separating fact from fiction in Giants’ upcoming GM hunt

