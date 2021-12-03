 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Daniel Jones ruled out Sunday vs. Miami Dolphins

Neck injury will sideline Giants’ quarterback

Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has been ruled out Sunday against the Miami Dolphins due to his strained neck, head coach Joe Judge told media on Friday.

“Based on the information that was given (by the medical team) and the decision that’s been best for Daniel the ruling’s been he’s out for this game, Judge said.

Initial reports this week were that Jones would be “week-to-week” with a strained neck suffered early in Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones practiced in limited fashion Wednesday and Thursday, with Judge saying he “looked like Daniel” and Jones himself telling reporters on Wednesday that he was “preparing to play.”

Judge was asked if the injury might be season-ending for Jones.

“There’s no final decision on that. … There’s a gray area on when he could be cleared.”

Jones suffered a concussion earlier this season against the Dallas Cowboys, but did not miss a game. He missed time in 2019 with an ankle injury, and last season with hamstring and ankle injuries. Sunday will mark his first missed start this season.

Veteran Mike Glennon will start Sunday. Glennon, 31, has a 6-21 record as a starter. He is in his ninth NFL season.

Judge told media that Jake Fromm, signed off the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad this week, will be the No. 2 quarterback. Fromm was a fifth-round pick by the Bills in 2020. He has no regular-season experience. The Giants also have Brian Lewerke on the practice squad.

“He’s put in a lot of hours this week,” Judge said of Fromm.

