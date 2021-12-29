Giants vs. Bears, injury news: Kadarius Toney has a new injury

Kadarius Toney recently missed four games with oblique and quad injuries, as well as a stint on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time this season. He returned last Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, catching four passes for 28 yards.

Now, Toney has a new injury. He missed practice on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury.

Because, of course.

Toney was one of nine Giants who did not practice on Wednesday as the team prepared for a Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears.

The Giants also placed Dexter Lawrence on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. He will not play on Sunday.

The Giants conducted a walk-through practice, so participation is estimated.

Giants Wednesday injury report

Did not practice

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

PK Graham Gano (illness)

DL Austin Johnson (foot)

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)

DL Raymond Johnson (illness)

OL Billy Price (personal)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder)

Limited participatinon

OL Ben Bredeson (ankle)

DB Keion Crossen (COVID ramp up)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin)

DB Adoree’ Jackson (quad/COVID ramp up)

WR John Ross (Knee/COVID ramp up)