Giants plan to play both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm against the Bears

Mike Glennon? Jake Fromm? Based on performance to date this season, the New York Giants don’t appear to have a good option to play quarterback on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

So, what to do?

Giants coach Joe Judge said on Wednesday that the Giants will probably split the difference. They will probably play both the ineffective Glennon and the inexperienced Fromm.

“We’ll prepare both guys, similar to last week. We’ll prepare both guys, both guys will have their share of the load this week in practice as far as sharing some reps,” Judge said. “I would expect to see both guys play.”

Which one will start?

“We’ll see how they practice,” Judge said.

Glennon has completed 86 of 156 pass attempts (55.1 percent). He has four touchdowns, eight interceptions and a 55.7 passer rating. After three ineffective starts, Glennon was replaced in the starting lineup Sunday by Fromm. That did not go well. Fromm completed 6 of 17 passes for 25 yards, an interception and a 19.5 passer rating. He was out and Glennon was in midway through the third quarter.

So, when you don’t have a good option throw darts at the wall and let them both play.

Shoot, throwing darts at the wall has seemed to be the Giants’ approach to offense all season, so maybe that should have been expected.

“I’m preparing like I always do,” Glennon said of the prospect of splitting time with Fromm. “I pride myself on the preparation side of things, and we’ll treat it just like I always do.”

Glennon said rotating quarterbacks “would create a challenge, but if that’s what is best for the team that’s what we will be ready to do.”

Fromm had said after Sunday’s performance that “I don’t think it gets much worse” than the way he played against the Eagles.

He would like a do-over.

“Anytime something doesn’t go your way you want to respond and get the opportunity to respond, so (I would) love that opportunity to respond and go out and do better, get better and score some points and ultimately win a football game.”