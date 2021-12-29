Giants roster moves: Dexter Lawrence to Reserve/COVID-19 list

The New York Giants made a series of roster moves on Wednesday, including placing defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Lawrence is out for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears as.

Three Giants — defensive backs Keion Crossen and Adoree’ Jackson and wide receiver John ross — were all activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Linebacker Trent Harris was designated for return from injured reserve.

Lawrence has 2.5 sacks, 49 tackles and is tied for second on the team in quarterback hits with 11. Lawrence and Leonard Williams, who is fighting through a triceps injury to finish the season, have been the anchors of the Giants’ defensive line.

Jackson was dealing with a quad injury before going on the COVID list. If he is healthy, that is a boost for the secondary. Crossen is a key special teams player. The return of Ross might help soften the blow of Sterling Shepard being out for the remainder of the season.

Roster moves

Reserve/COVID-19

DL Dexter Lawrence

Activated from Reserve/COVID-19

DB Keion Crossen

DB Adoree’ Jackson

WR John Ross

Designated for return from IR

LB Trent Harris

Practice squad signing

LB Omari Cobb