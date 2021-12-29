Complete coverage as Giants go on the road for final time this season

Giants vs. Bears 2021, Week 17: Everything you need to know

The 4-11 Giants are 6-point underdogs to the 5-10 Bears, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants have lost four straight and currently have the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Bears’ pick, which belongs to the Giants because of last April’s draft day trade that netted Chicago quarterback Justin Fields, is currently No. 8 overall.

The game marks the return of Giants’ running back Saquon Barkley to Soldier Field, the place where he suffered his devastating knee injury a season ago.

The Giants need a victory in one of their final two games, Sunday against the Bears or in Week 18 vs. the Washington Football Team, to avoid tying the franchise record for losses in a season at 13.