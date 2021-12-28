Giants roster moves: DBs Sam Beal, Darqueze Dennard released from practice squad

The New York Giants have announced that they have released defensive backs Sam Beal and Darqueze Dennard from their practice squad.

The Giants originally selected Beal in the 2018 Supplemental Draft but he was waived from the active roster on Nov. 9.

Beal was signed to the Giants’ practice squad on Dec. 18, while Dennard was signed on the 22nd. Dennard was elevated to the active roster for the Giants’ Week 16 game against the Philadelphia Eagles when the Giants’ secondary was hit with COVID-19.

Beal didn’t appear in the game against the Eagles, while Dennard played 14 special teams snaps.

The Giants filled one practice squad spot by tight end Jake Hausmann. The Giants originally claimed Hausmann off of waivers from the Detroit Lions (who signed him as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State) on Aug. 7. He was waived in final cut downs, but the Giants signed him to their practice squad soon after. Hausmann has spent most of the season on the Giants’ practice squad, bouncing on and off throughout the year.