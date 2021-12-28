Should the Giants trade for Jimmy Garoppolo?

If Joe Judge returns as coach of the New York Giants in 2022, something that is expected to happen despite a 10-21 record during his tenure, Daniel Jones is likely to return as the quarterback. What, though, if the Giants could bring Jimmy Garoppolo to New York?

Judge is on record saying “I’ve seen enough growth from Daniel to tell us that he’s a guy we want to go ahead and play with.”

In a recent Big Blue View poll, 78 percent of voters (1,914 of 2,461) agreed that Jones should be the starter in 2022.

There has been plenty of speculation about the idea of the Giants trading for Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. How, though, did we get to Garoppolo? Well. in a recent ESPN+ article, Bill Barnwell proposed that scenario.

The 49ers trade Jimmy Garoppolo to the Giants for Daniel Jones and a third-round pick. With Jones alternately injured and ineffective during his first three seasons, the Giants can’t reasonably justify guaranteeing their quarterback’s fifth-year option for the 2023 campaign. They have two first-round picks, which are currently projected to land at Nos. 5 and 6, but this isn’t a great draft for passers. They could try to trade one of those picks for a 2023 first-rounder, but there’s no guarantee they’ll be in position to land two top-10 picks again. A logical fallback plan might be Garoppolo, who began his career in New England in the same building as Giants coach Joe Judge. As I mentioned in the first scenario, the 49ers can’t expect to extract a premium pick for Garoppolo, but taking a flier on Jones gets the team a competent backup to push Trey Lance for the starting job. Jones might not end up as a premium starter, but his athleticism should make him a high-end backup. Garoppolo would be the short-term starter for the Giants, who could take a quarterback in 2023 if he underwhelms.

Valentine’s View

I was asked about trading for Garoppolo several weeks ago, and rejected the idea. I was actually pretty dismissive of the idea.

“No. Not ... a ... chance. I’m not paying that kind of money and giving up draft capital for a quarterback I don’t believe would make the Giants appreciably better.”

Now? At the price point Barnwell suggests, it is an idea that is at least worthy of serious discussion.

Garoppolo turns 31 next season. In his eight seasons, he has been better statistically than the 24-year-old Jones in his three. He is more accomplished, having taken the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl and compiling a 32-14 record as a starting quarterback.

Garoppolo has never made a Pro Bowl or been named All-Pro. It is fair to wonder how much Garoppolo’s success has been enhanced by the brilliance of head coach Kyle Shanahan as an offensive play-caller and designer. Could Garoppolo have risen above the dysfunction Jones has dealt with as a Giant?

Like Jones, Garoppolo has an extensive injury history. By the end of this season, Jones will have missed 11 starts due to injury in three seasons. Garoppolo missed 13 games in 2018, 10 last year, has missed one this year and may miss this Sunday’s 49ers game against the Houston Texans.

Garoppolo will be in the final year of a five-year, $137.5 million contract in 2022. Add roster and workout bonuses the Giants could be responsible for depending on the timing of a potential trade to Garoppolo’s $24.2 million base salary and the Giants could have to carry a $25.6 million cap hit for Garoppolo in 2022.

Jones is in the final year of his $25.664 million rookie contract. He carries an $8.365 million cap hit in 2022. The Giants also have to decide by May 2 whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option for 2023 at an estimated cost of $21.369 million.

In the end, I land where I started — though maybe not as vehemently. Garoppolo would be a marginal upgrade from Jones. I think, though, I would rather keep the extra $17 million and the third-round pick and try to both get the cap situation in order and build the roster with the draft capital.

Vote in the poll and let us know what you would do.