The New York Giants confirmed Monday that offensive tackle Matt Peart suffered a torn ACL during Sunday’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Peart started at right tackle with Nate Solder on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but his left knee buckled midway through the first quarter during a run by Saquon Barkley. He was helped off the field and did not return.

Peart had a rough sophomore campaign in New York. He failed to beat out Nate Solder for a starting role and was disappointing in four games at left tackle when Andrew Thomas was injured.

“Matt’s doing a good job progressing,” head coach Joe Judge said earlier this month. “We’re using Matt in a lot of jumbo tight end type situations and expand on his role there. We worked early in the year on some guard stuff. Really his home at tackle is where he’s progressing. But he’s giving us contributions along the way as we go.”

Peart, along with Thomas and Shane Lemieux, is one of three offensive lineman the Giants drafted in the first five rounds of the 2020 Draft. Lemieux also suffered a season-ending knee injury this year, preventing the team from getting good looks at their foundational pieces.

The Giants also moved safety Julian Love to the Reserve/COVID-19 list along with practice squad cornerback Ka’dar Hollman. Center Evan Boehm was cut from the practice squad.