Dolphins at Saints: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

The 7-7 New Orleans Saints are set to host the 7-7 Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football at the Superdome in an important matchup for two teams that are still fighting for a playoff spot.

The Dolphins, who lost seven straight games between Weeks 2-8, are on the verge of winning their seventh straight game on Monday night. Miami can jump into the seventh seed in the AFC playoff standings with a win.

Meanwhile, the Saints occupy the No. 8 seed in the NFC playoff standings. They have a steeper hill to climb on Monday night though as they have over 20 players between their active roster and practice squad who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including their top two quarterbacks. Former Notre Dame star Ian Book is set to get the start under center in a must-win game for the Saints.

What you need to know

What: Miami Dolphins (7-7) at New Orleans Saints (7-7)

When: Monday, Dec. 27

Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, Louisiana

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio: Sirius channels: 81 (Dolphins), 83 (Saints), 88 (National); XM channels: 226 (Dolphins), 225 (Saints), 88 (National)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Dolphins -3

Weather: Dome

Referee: Adrian Hill

