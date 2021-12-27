Giants vs. Bears opening odds: Giants are 6-point underdogs in Week 17

The reeling New York Giants open Week 17 of the NFL season as 6-point underdogs to the Chicago Bears, per Draftkings Sportsbook, in a game at Soldier Field in Illinois.

The outcome of the game will help determine the order of the Giants’ two first-round draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 4-11 Giants have their own first-round pick, which is currently No. 5 overall. They also have Chicago’s first-round pick by virtue of this year’s draft down from No. 11 to No. 20. The 5-10 Bears currently hold the eighth overall selection.

The reeling Giants have lost four straight games, averaging a paltry 11.5 points per game during that stretch. The only touchdowns they have scored in those four games have come in the closing moments of games that were long-since decided. Over their last six games, five with Freddie Kitchens running the offense, the Giants have scored 69 points. That is also an average of 11.5 points per game.

For the season, the Giants are 30th in the league in points per game at 16.5.

Chicago snapped a four-game losing streak on Sunday by defeating the Seattle Seahawks, 25-24. Third-string quarterback Nick Foles threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham with 1:01 remaining and the Bears converted the two-point attempt on a pass to Damiere Byrd to earn the victory.

Sunday’s kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.