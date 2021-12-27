5 plays that led to Giants’ blowout loss to Eagles

The New York Giants offense was unwatchable once again on Sunday, as the team continues to spiral to the depths beyond mediocrity. The Jake Fromm experiment yielded little return in a 34-10 beatdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Fromm was benched in the third quarter for Mike Glennon - the quarterback he usurped just a few days ago.

From the start of the game, it was evident that Joe Judge and the Giants coaching staff had little faith in Fromm behind a makeshift offensive line. Starting right tackle Matt Peart grabbed his knee in pain in the first quarter, and he exited the game. Nate Solder missed the game on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, which made matters worse (best wishes to Nate).

The Giants played Korey Cunningham at right tackle, and Matt Skura was relieved for Wes Martin at left guard. The offense is unstable, inept, and shameful. Many Giants’ fans feel the ignominy every Sunday when they actively choose to watch such a dreadful offensive product.

The Giants defense put up a valiant effort in the first half of the game. The score was 3-3, with the Giants receiving the football to start the third quarter. That’s when Play 1 took place.

Play(s) 1: Fromm’s pick

Jake Fromm throws the first interception of what will be a long prosperous career pic.twitter.com/0RpMPBi8IE — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) December 26, 2021

On this second-and-10, with the score tied - after game-planning for 12 minutes during halftime - Fromm throws this interception in the direction of Kenny Golladay (19). Fromm may have misjudged Golladay’s dig route, but Skura (67) on ice skates didn’t help the young signal-caller as he released the football with the left guard in his lap. The game was competitive until then, and then the Eagles started to fly. This interception set up the Boston Scott (35) touchdown below.

Scott consistently scores against the New York Giants. Philadelphia runs Scott on a counter with jet-motion. The backside guard pulls to lead, and Scott follows his blockers for an easy touchdown.

Play 2: Toe tap Smith

I don’t believe I have ever seen a play go to review, be ruled incomplete after being ruled a touchdown, then have that ruling canceled minutes later. Nevertheless, this was an insane touchdown by Devonta Smith (6) along the sideline against former Alabama teammate Xavier McKinney (29).

After the Scott touchdown, the Giants had two three-and-out drives before this score from Philadelphia, which also had a field goal in-between the two Giant drives.

Play 3: The big fella

Another BIG GUY touchdown, this time Jalen Hurts to Lane Johnson for the #Eagles pic.twitter.com/3SwBKnQcdq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 26, 2021

Jalen Hurts (1) finds right tackle Lane Johnson (65) for this easy touchdown off the play-action on second-and-goal. Nick Sirianni dug into his bag of tricks, and the Eagles were all celebrating for their star offensive lineman. It’s a well-designed play by the Eagles and yet another kick to the gut for the Giants.

Play 4: Pick-six

Rodney McLeod has been a massive difference maker in this game!



The INT to spark the team, and now a pass breakup to force a pick 6 for Singleton.#Eaglespic.twitter.com/r32laTOlCz — Thomas R. Petersen (@thomasrp93) December 26, 2021

The Eagles come away with a late-game pick-six of Mike Glennon (2) on a pass intended for Kadarius Toney (89). A simple slant pattern is read well by safety Rodney McLeod (23). Toney attempts to secure the pass, but McLeod gets to the catch point, effectively popping the ball in the air for Alex Singleton (49) to intercept and run back for a touchdown.

Play 5: Punting from the PHI 44

Not that it would have made a gigantic difference in the game’s outcome, but I found it odd that Joe Judge decided to punt the football from the Philadelphia 44 directly after running the ball on a third-and-4. Saquon Barkley recorded a one-yard gain to set up a fourth-and-3 in Philadelphia’s territory, and the Giants align like they’re going to try for the first down before ultimately sending the punt team on the field in a mad hurry.

I understand not having faith in the offense, but you’re on the road in a lost season. Why run the ball on third-and-4 in that area of the field and not go for it on fourth down? New York received excellent field position after a botched Eagles’ punt and they squandered the opportunity. I don’t think it’s the most egregious thing ever, but it’s head-scratching.