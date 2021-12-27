Giants news, 12/27: Week 16 takeaways, Devontae Booker, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL Week 16 grades: Bills get an ‘A’ for dominating win over Patriots, Chargers get an ‘F’ for ugly loss

Yet another ‘F.’

Devontae Booker, not Saquon Barkley, speaks for Giants offense after loss

“The run was working,” Booker said. “We veered away from it somehow. I think if we kept running it it would have been great.” It wasn’t exactly working. Barkley averaged 2.1 yards per carry.

NFL Week 16 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

A look at the Giants’ offensive mess, and why it might not be any better next year

Russell Wilson? Really? All the Giants’ problems on display in 34-10 loss to Eagles prove why trade for the QB is a ludicrous idea

Agreed.

Giants report card: Jake Fromm experiment was total failure

Mike Francesa is campaigning to get Giants’ Joe Judge fired

NFL 2021 playoff picture: Updated standings, wild card race, projected matchups as Week 16 rolls on

The Giants were mathematically eliminated and the Eagles are in the last wild card spot.

OBJ tossed his gloves to a fan wearing his Giants jersey pic.twitter.com/Z4uLQjtmIE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 26, 2021

