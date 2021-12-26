Eagles 34, Giants 10: 4 things we learned from another Giants’ loss

The New York Giants lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-10 on the road in Week 16. In the process, they fell to 4-11 on the season, suffered their 9th double-digit loss of the year, and were officially mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.

The Giants’ season is well and truly over, with two games left to play.

There really isn’t much left to say after the Giants got blown out again, managing to turn a 3-3 halftime score into a 34-10 rout. But we have to say something, so let’s see what we can take away from the Giants’ latest loss.

Can’t take advantage of a sloppy Philly

I don’t think we expected much from the Giants’ offense. But the Eagles handed the Giants a solid half-dozen opportunities to steal possessions and put themselves in position for an upset win.

Yeah, the Eagles were operating on a short and weird week after playing last Tuesday. That shouldn’t excuse just how unaccountably sloppy they were in the first half. Three almost-turnovers, drive-killing drops, terrible and terribly timed penalties ... Not to mention the inexplicable decision to throw twice as often as they ran the ball.

The Giants had opportunity after opportunity jump out to a lead going into half-time, and were guaranteed possession to start the third quarter. The Eagles all but handed this game to the Giants on a platter, and they just could not capitalize. The quarterback situation is bad, but the offense was about has healthy as its been at any point this year. The team utterly failed to get anything going until it was deep into garbage time.

One of the few things that has been consistent about the Giants is that they just can’t take advantage of the opportunities afforded them.

The offense keeps getting worse

Like I said, I don’t think anyone was expecting much from the Giants’ offense, even with the specter of hope inspired by Jake Fromm’s first start. But even so, it’s tough to imagine how the Giants’ offense just keeps getting worse, and yet it does.

Kadarius Toney had a total of two catches for 16 yards when the game was in contention, while Kenny Golladay had zero catches. The Giants didn’t break 100 yards of total offense until the fourth quarter. Saquon Barkley ran the ball 15 times for a whole 32 yards (2.1 per carry), and the offensive line was largely manhandled by the Eagles’ defensive front. Losing Matt Peart early was bad, but seeing Andrew Thomas struggle against the Eagles’ EDGEs was distressing.

The NFL is absolutely a quarterback driven league, and offenses need good quarterback play to let the other 10 players on the field to play up to their potential. But The Giants just failing to execute basic technique for their positions makes this team that much harder to watch.

Carter flashed again

We have to reach for silver linings in this utterly putrid game, the stink of which no amount of medium Pepsis can wash away.

But if I have to come up with one (and Ed asked me if I had any suggestions for a “Kudos”), it would be the play of Lorenzo Carter in the first half. Carter has likely run out of time to prove that he’s worth an extension on his rookie contract from the Giants. However, he’s showing now that the flashes we saw ever so briefly before he ruptured his Achilles last year.

It took a long time for Carter to make the transition from defensive Swiss army knife to EDGE. It looks as though he’s finally made good on his potential — unfortunately it might be just in time for him to sign with a new team.

Just roll with Fromm ...

Jake Fromm was in a bad position when he got the nod to start this game. For all intents and purposes, Fromm is a fifth round rookie who’s only had four weeks in the Giants’ offense. And that’s just what he looked like in the two quarters (and change) we saw from him. He looked like an overmatched rookie on an overmatched offense, who didn’t really know what he was doing.

It looked like there was a reason why he was behind Mitchell Trubisky and Davis Webb on the Bills’ QB depth chart.

Even with a simplified offense, Fromm held the ball and was wild in his accuracy. We didn’t see anything like the decisive precision he showed in the 2-minute drill against the Dallas Cowboys — and we probably shouldn’t be surprised.

And yet, given the choice between Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm, I have to hope the Giants just leave Fromm out there. The final two games of this interminable season should be considered evaluation opportunities for the Giants heading into the off-season. They have a lot of difficult decisions to make, and finding out which young players are maybe capable of being answers could help make their offseason go just a bit smoother.

Based on what we saw today, the play of both Fromm and Glennon is going to make evaluating the rest of the offense difficult at best. But if the Giants can see any growth from the 2020 fifth-round pick, maybe they can justify not putting “QB” on their list of needs for the coming offseason. They really don’t have the picks nor money to spare on the position.