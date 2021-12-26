Giants vs. Eagles final score: New York falls, 34-10, to Philly

The New York Giants fell, 34-10, to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday afternoon. The Giants have now lost four straight games and, at 4-11, are officially eliminated from the postseason. The Eagles are now 8-7 on the season and improved their playoff chances.

“It’s not good enough. Point blank. I’m not going to make excuses and try to church it up. The reality is this – you play to win the game. You coach to win the game and to give the players an opportunity and a chance,” head coach Joe Judge said. “While there are things in every game that you say are positive which you can build on and there are individual or unit performances where you say, ‘Okay this is what we’re looking for.’ Collectively it’s not good enough. So we have to do better next week.”

The last time these two teams met in Week 12, the Giants defeated the Eagles, 13-7.

The Eagles offense would continue to struggle as New York forced four punts in the first quarter. There were a combined three first downs between both teams in a scoreless opening quarter.

The Giants opened the scoring with a 54-yard field goal by Graham Gano at 11:46 in the second quarter to make it 3-0.

In the second quarter, the Eagles’ offense began to find its footing. On their best offensive drive of the first half, they drove all the way down to the Giants’ 23-yard line. But the New York defense came up with a big stop to force a field goal. Then, Eagles’ kicker Jake Elliott’s 41-yard field goal missed wide right so the Giants remained in the lead.

Hurts completed a 46-yard pass to DeVonta Smith to set the Eagles up on the Giants’ 14-yard line with less than five minutes to play in the first half. The defense forced another stop, but this time, Elliott was able to convert the 22-yard kick with two minutes left in the half to tie the score at three.

The second half was dominated by the Eagles.

On the Giants’ opening possession of the half, Fromm threw an interception that was picked off by Rodney McLeod at the Giants 45-yard line and returned to the 21-yard line. The turnover set up a three-yard touchdown run by Boston Scott at 12:07 in the third quarter that made the score 10-3.

Trailing 13-3, Mike Glennon replaced Jake Fromm at quarterback in the third quarter.

The Eagles outscored the Giants 31-7 in the second half and held on for the commanding, 34-10 victory.

“Obviously we didn’t do anything good enough on offense,” Judge said. “I’ll watch the tape and I’ll break down him and [QB] Mike [Glennon] as well. I decided to make the move of going from Jake to Mike because we weren’t getting anything going offensively. I thought there were some opportunities that we did have in the first half and early in the second half, so I had to get something in there going to give ourselves a chance to make some plays that I thought were out there to make.”

Judge refused to commit to a starting quarterback next Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

“We’ll decide based on how they practice,” Judge said. “We’ll see how these guys do.”

Halftime score and stats

The score was tied, 3-3, at the half. Fromm was 5 of 15 for 18 yards.

The Giants had six first downs and the Eagles had seven. New York recorded 76 yards in the half while Los Angeles recorded 149 yards.

The Giants controlled the time of possession battle as they held the ball for 15:10 while the Eagles had possession for 14:50.

The Eagles were held to 38 yards of offense on their first four drives of the game.

The Giants forced two fumbles in the first quarter alone, though they did not gain possession of the ball on either takeaway.

Lorenzo Carter, who had a career game last week with four tackles, three quarterback hits and one forced fumble, kept the momentum going this week. He sacked Hurts on the Eagles’ second drive of the game and forced a fumble.

Stats

In his first career start, Jake Fromm was 6 of 17 for 25 yards and one interception. Mike Glennon was 17 of 27 for 93 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Saquon Barkley had 15 rushing attempts for 32 yards.

Kadarius Toney recorded four receptions for 28 yards.

Lorenzo Carter had three tackles, a sack, one quarterback hit and one forced fumble.

Injury news

Matt Peart suffered a left knee strain in the first quarter and did not return to the game.

Giants inactives

WR Collin Johnson

RB Gary Brightwell

LB Oshane Ximines

G Ben Bredeson

What’s next?

The Giants will travel to Chicago next week to play the Bears on Sunday, Jan. 2 at 1 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS.