Giants vs. Eagles game day, Week 16: Live updates

In-game updates

Jake Fromm out: The Giants have pulled Jake Fromm in favor of veteran Mike Glennon. Fromm finished his first career start 6 of 17 for 25 yards with an interception and a passer rating of 19.5.

Eagles stretch lead: A 39-yard Jalen Reagor punt return set the Eagles up at the Giants’ 21-yard line. A subsequent 37-yard Jake Elliott field goal make the score 13-3 Eagles with 7:48 left in the third quarter.

Eagles take lead: A Rodney McLeod interception of Jake Fromm on the second play of the third quarter set the Eagles up at the Giants’ 21-yard line. Five plays later, a 3-yard run by Boston Scott gave the Eagles a 10-3 lead. There is 12:02 left in the third quarter.

Halftime stats: The game is tied, 3-3, at halftime.

Giants’ QB Jake Fromm is 5 of 15 for 18 yards. Saquon Barkley has 27 yards on 12 carries. Kadarius Toney has two receptions for 16 yards.

For the Eagles, Devonta Smith has three catches for 75 yards and Miles Sanders has 45 yards on seven rushes. Jalen Hurts is 7 of 17 for 94 yards.

Eagles tie it up: Jake Elliott made a 22-yard field goal with 1:57 left in the half to tie the game, 3-3. The Giants have now been outscored 68-0 in the final two minutes of the first half this season. A 46-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith set up the Philadelphia score.

Giants take lead: A 54-yard Graham Gano field goal gave the Giants a 3-0 lead with 11:41 left in the first half. The Giants took 11 plays to go 39 yards to put Gano in position for the lengthy kick.

0-0 after first quarter: The first quarter was a defensive struggle, with each team generating only two first downs. Giants’ quarterback Jake Fromm is only 2 of 7 for 4 yards. Eagles’ quarterback Jalen Hurts is 3 of 10 for 11 yards.

Matt Peart injury: The Giants’ right tackle, starting in place of Nate Solder, was helped off the field with an apparent left knee injury late in the first quarter.

Pre-game updates

Kadarius Toney active

Rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who has missed the last four games with oblique and quad injuries, then a bout with COVID-19, will be active on Sunday for the New York Giants when they face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Edge defender Oshane Ximines is the Giants’ only healthy scratch.

Giants inactives

RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)

OLB Oshane Ximines

G Ben Bredeson (ankle)

Eagles inactives

QB Reid Sinnett

DB Kary Vincent

CB Tay Gowan

DT Marlon Tuipulotu

The 4-10 New York Giants will be 11-point underdogs Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field against the home-standing Philadelphia Eagles, who are 7-7, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Second-year quarterback Jake Fromm, a Giant for less than a month, will make his first NFL start Sunday for New York. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. [Full viewing, listening, betting information]

See our Giants-Eagles StoryStream for full coverage. Check this post and the Twitter Stream below for in-game updates.

This will be your discussion thread for the game.

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13

Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29

Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)

Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (L) — Bucs 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (W) — Giants 13, Eagles 7

Week 13 (L) — Dolphins 20 Giants 9

Week 14 (L) — Chargers 37, Giants 21

Week 15 (L) — Cowboys 21, Giants 6

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)