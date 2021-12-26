Giants bringing Joe Judge, Daniel Jones back — report

Head coach Joe Judge and starting quarterback Daniel Jones will remain in their positions with the New York Giants in 2022, per a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

That report, which also speculates that the Giants will have a new general manager, aligns with what has been expected for the past several weeks.

Schefter wrote that “The Giants believe both Judge and Jones deserve the opportunity to demonstrate their talents next season.”

Co-owner John Mara has often spoken glowingly about Judge. The team’s 10-20 record under his stewardship thus far is not believed to have shaken Mara’s belief that Judge is the right long-term coach for the franchise.

Schefter wrote:

One wrinkle that could complicate New York’s plans is a new GM potentially would want to hire a new head coach rather than retain Judge, but those conversations would occur later in the offseason, and Giants ownership would convey its preference to keep Judge.

In my view, that seems a little odd. Whether the new GM is OK with keeping Judge for 2022 would seem like something that would/should be decided at the time of hiring rather than “later in the offseason.”

The Giants placed Jones on injured reserve this week, ending his third season. Jones is now 12-25 as the Giants starting quarterback.

The argument over what Jones is, and is not, rages in all corners of the Giants’ universe. He has shown flashes of ability, toughness and leadership. Yet, Jones has thrown only 45 touchdown passes in 38 career games and the Giants have rarely looked like a functional offense. Much of that, of course, has had to do with poor offensive line play and a lack of reliable playmakers.

Schefter wrote that “the Giants still believe he can be effective.”

Judge said this week that “I’ve seen enough growth from Daniel to tell us that he’s a guy we want to go ahead and play with.”

Thus, if Judge is back as coach Jones as the starting quarterback should surprise no one. In a recent Big Blue View poll, 78 percent of voters (1,914 of 2,461) agreed that Jones should be the starter in 2022.

Jones, of course will be on the final year of his rookie contract next season. The Giants have until May 2 to exercise his fifth-year option.