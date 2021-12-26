Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 16: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The 4-10 New York Giants head to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon to take on the 7-7 Philadelphia Eagles.

For New York, quarterback Jake Fromm will reportedly start. Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads a group of three Giants just off the Reserve/COVID-19 list who are questionable for Sunday. Nate Solder and Danny Shelton were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.

Here was Friday’s injury report:

Out

OL Ben Bredeson (ankle)

RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)

Questionable

DL Austin Johnson (foot)

DB J.R. Reed (COVID ramp up)

WR Kadarius Toney(oblique/COVID ramp up)

LB Oshane Ximines (COVID ramp up)

RELATED: Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 16: Everything you need to know

RELATED: Giants vs. Eagles picks, predictions: BBV staff expects Eagles to fly over Giants

RELATED: Giants vs. Eagles storylines: Jake Fromm, other possible lineup changes, more

The Eagles are playing on a short week after defeating the Washingtonn Football Team, 27-17, Tuesday night.. The Eagles are the first NFL team with 175-plus yards rushing in seven consecutive games since the 1985 Chicago Bears.

What you need to know

What: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh (field reporter

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk

Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks

Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke

SIRIUS: 138 (NYG), 81 (Phi.) | XM: 381 (NYG), 226 (Phi.) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 825 (Phi.)

Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Eagles -10, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 48f Partly cloudy.

Referee: Land Clark

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13

Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29

Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21

Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10

Week 12 — (W) Giants 13, Eagles 7

Week 13— (L) Dolphins 20, Giants 9

Week 14— (L) Chargers 37, Giants 21

Week 15— (L) Cowboys 21, Giants 6

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)