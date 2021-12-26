Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 16: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The 4-10 New York Giants head to Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon to take on the 7-7 Philadelphia Eagles.
For New York, quarterback Jake Fromm will reportedly start. Meanwhile, rookie wide receiver Kadarius Toney heads a group of three Giants just off the Reserve/COVID-19 list who are questionable for Sunday. Nate Solder and Danny Shelton were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday.
Here was Friday’s injury report:
Out
OL Ben Bredeson (ankle)
RB Gary Brightwell (neck)
WR Collin Johnson (hamstring)
Questionable
DL Austin Johnson (foot)
DB J.R. Reed (COVID ramp up)
WR Kadarius Toney(oblique/COVID ramp up)
LB Oshane Ximines (COVID ramp up)
RELATED: Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 16: Everything you need to know
RELATED: Giants vs. Eagles picks, predictions: BBV staff expects Eagles to fly over Giants
RELATED: Giants vs. Eagles storylines: Jake Fromm, other possible lineup changes, more
The Eagles are playing on a short week after defeating the Washingtonn Football Team, 27-17, Tuesday night.. The Eagles are the first NFL team with 175-plus yards rushing in seven consecutive games since the 1985 Chicago Bears.
What you need to know
What: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles
When: Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021
Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Announcers: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Sara Walsh (field reporter
Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk
Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks
Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke
SIRIUS: 138 (NYG), 81 (Phi.) | XM: 381 (NYG), 226 (Phi.) | SXM App: 823 (NYG), 825 (Phi.)
Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)
Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)
Odds: Eagles -10, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Weather: 48f Partly cloudy.
Referee: Land Clark
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13
Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29
Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14
Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21
Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20
Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11
Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3
Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17
Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16
Week 10 — Bye
Week 11 — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10
Week 12 — (W) Giants 13, Eagles 7
Week 13— (L) Dolphins 20, Giants 9
Week 14— (L) Chargers 37, Giants 21
Week 15— (L) Cowboys 21, Giants 6
Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)
Loading comments...