Giants roster moves: Nate Solder, Danny Shelton added to Reserve/COVID-19 list

The New York Giants made a series of COVID-19-related roster moves Saturday evening, perhaps the most noteworthy of which was placing offensive tackle Nate Solder on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Solder is a testicular cancer survivor, and his son, Hunter, has had a lifelong battle with a rare kidney cancer. Solder opted out of the 2020 season due to COVID-19. In addition to Solder, backup defensive tackle Danny Shelton was also placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Two players who missed last Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, linebacker Cam Brown and defensive back Aaron Robinson, were both activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will be eligible to play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants also added four players to the roster as COVID-19 replacements: Cornerback Darqueze Dennard, defensive tackle David Moa, wide receiver David Sills and offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson.

Dennard is an eight-year veteran who just signed to the practice squad this week. Moa has played in two games this season, totaling nine defensive snaps. Sills has appeared in one game this season.

Wilson, a first-round pick by the Tennessee Titans, has been on the Giants’ practice squad most of the season. He played in only one game for Tennessee and was traded to the Miami Dolphins. He was cut in March and never appeared in a game for Miami.

With Solder out of the lineup, Matt Peart will likely start at right tackle.

Activated from Reserve/COVID-19

LB Cam Brown

DB Aaron Robinson

Place on Reserve/COVID-19

NT Danny Shelton

T Nate Solder

Activated from Practice Squad (COVID Replacement)

DB Darqueze Dennard

DT David Moa

WR David Sills

T Isaiah Wilson