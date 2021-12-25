Browns at Packers, Colts at Cardinals: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

Football fans are in for a treat this Christmas, as two interconference matchups with huge playoff implications are on the schedule.

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the NFC North, and they will have an 89 percent chance to lock up the NFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round bye if they can take care of business against the Cleveland Browns in Lambeau, per playoffstatus.com. The Packers are riding a three-game win streak after narrowly defeating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 15.

With quarterbacks Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum both on the Reserve/COVID-19 list last week, the Browns fell to 7-7 with Nick Mullens under center. Mayfield is expected to start against Green Bay.

What you need to know

What: Cleveland Browns (7-7) at Green Bay Packers (11-3)

When: Saturday, Dec. 25

Where: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, WI

Game time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews (sideline)

Radio: Sirius 226

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Packers -7.5

Weather: 33 degrees, Partly cloudy

Referee: Alex Kemp

The Arizona Cardinals are coming off a stunning loss to the 2-11-1 Detroit Lions in a game that could have secured them a playoff spot. A win on Saturday would clinch the franchise’s first playoff berth since 2015. They would also clinch if the New York Giants beat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

They’ll face a challenge in the Indianapolis Colts and running back Jonathan Taylor, who has rushed for 100 yards in five of his last six games. The Colts chances of winning the AFC South were virtually eliminated when the Tennessee Titans won on Thursday, but their 7-3 AFC record gives them a 75 percent chance at a wild card spot.

What you need to know

What: Indianapolis Colts (8-6) at Arizona Cardinals (10-4)

When: Saturday, Dec. 25

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Malissa Stark (sideline), Peter Schrager (sideline)

Radio: Sirius 226 and Sirius 88

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Cardinals -1

Weather: 63 degrees, Cloudy

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

