Report: Giants will start Jake Fromm at QB Sunday

Jake Fromm will reportedly make his first NFL start at quarterback on Sunday when the New York Giants face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Head coach Joe Judge has not announced whether Fromm or veteran Mike Glennon will start. There has, though, been an expectation that Fromm would start after he seemed to provide a spark at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Judge has only been willing to say that Fromm, signed off the Buffalo Bills practice squad at the beginning of December, “did enough to be in consideration” for the start against Philadelphia.

“There’s a big difference between starting an entire NFL game and coming in at the end of the game when the team is playing more of a two-minute prevent mode,” Judge said. “That’s not a knock on Jake, it’s just the reality and the truth.”

The Giants have averaged only 12.0 points per game in three starts by Glennon, who took over after Daniel Jones suffered what turned out to be a season-ending neck injury. Fromm completed 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards in mop-up duty vs. Dallas. One of those was a 36-yard pass to Kenny Golladay, who has made few impact plays so far this season.

“He really just came in and made the most of an opportunity. Things weren’t going well, so I think he kind of just went in there fearless really and kind of, ‘let me sling it around a little bit.’ He did a hell of a job,” Golladay said. “ will say when he came in the huddle, he definitely controlled the huddle well. I wasn’t surprised, I took reps with him in practice before. It was good to see what he showed on the practice field translate to the game.”