Report: Florida Gators’ new head coach could target Giants’ OL coach Rob Sale

G. Allen Taylor of The Athletic is reporting that newly-hired Florida Gators’ head coach Billy Napier could be targeting New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale.

Taylor’s sources indicate that Napier is targeting several current NFL assistant coaches to fill out his coaching staff, and the Giants’ OL coach is his target for the same role at Florida.

Napier is seeking to bring aboard Chris Rumph from the Chicago Bears, Karl Scott from the Minnesota Vikings and Eric Henderson of the Los Angeles Rams on the defensive side. He also aims to reunite with New York Giants offensive line coach Rob Sale, the source indicated. Those discussions are on hold until those NFL teams complete their seasons.

Taylor mentions that Napier wants to reunite with Sale, and the two have worked together before. Sale and Napier first met as assistants on the Alabama coaching staff, and worked together at Arizona State and Louisiana. Sale was the offensive line coach and running game coordinator under then-OC Napier at Arizona State. Sale then became Louisiana’s offensive coordinator and offensive line coach when Napier was hired as head coach.

Given the long history between the two (and the reported $1 million contracts being offered to assistants), Sale could well be tempted back to the college ranks.

If so, the Giants will have to begin yet another search for an offensive line coach — though that might have already been in the cards.

Freddie Kitchens hasn’t provided much spark for the Giants’ offense following the firing of Jason Garrett, and the team could conduct a wider search in January. If the Giants do move on from Kitchens, a new coordinator might well want to shake up his staff, which could lead to more changes on the coaching staff.

If Sale is replaced, the Giants would be on their fourth offensive line coach since the start of the 2020 season.