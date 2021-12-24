Giants vs. Eagles 2021, Week 16: Everything you need to know

The New York Giants will try for a season sweep of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field (1 p.m./FOX).

The Giants defeated the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium in Week 12. At 4-10 entering this weekend’s game, the Giants are 10-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. The 7-7 Eagles are one of three teams tied for the final NFC wild-card playoff berth.

The Giants have lost seven straight games to the Eagles in Philadelphia. The last time they won in Philly was Oct. 27, 2013, when five Josh Brown field goals carried them to a 15-7 victory.

With Daniel Jones on season-ending IR, the big question for the Giants is who will be at quarterback. The expectation following three less-than-ideal starts from veteran Mike Glennon, is that second-year man Jake Fromm will make his first NFL start. Head coach Joe Judge, though, has not made that official.

Follow all of your pre-game, in-game and post-game Giants coverage right here.