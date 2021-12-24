Giants news, 12/24: Jaylon Smith, Sterling Shepard, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Jaylon Smith: Giants linebacker may play more vs. Eagles

“It’s a humbling experience,” Smith said after Friday’s team practice. “But I’m a guy that’s been through so much, nothing can stop me. I’m a guy that’s going to continue to work, continue to learn – just a humble servant, but a guy that’s young and got a lot of ball left.”

With Sterling Shepard’s gear, Logan Ryan serves reminders to Giants entering final weeks

Ryan showed up to practice wearing Shepard’s gloves.

“There’s only one way to play this game,” Ryan said. “This is something where you truly don’t know when you’ll play your last snap, you don’t know your last play. Look at a guy like Shepard who busts his butt all year, came back, had a great training camp, was great when he was playing, and you don’t get out of your stance the last play of the year. You can’t take any snap for granted.”

Why Jake Fromm, of all people, might be the Giants QB that finally unlocks Kenny Golladay

Golladay and Fromm got some practice together on Wednesday — a sign that Fromm was at least getting first-team reps — and perhaps a quarterback making his first career start will be the one to get the Giants’ No. 1 wide receiver producing like a No. 1 wide receiver. “Kenny is great, he’s got a big catch radius,” Fromm said. “Throw it up, let him make plays. He did a great job making plays in the game and we’ll see how that carries over.”

The best and worst New York sports moments of 2021

Looks like this season will be remembered for Dexter Lawrence’s offsides jump against Washington.

Evan Neal 2022 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants’ potential target

NY Giants’ trips to Eagles’ House of Horrors: Pain and suffering

Kevin Abrams should be the NEW Giants GM in 2022.



Can’t play the guilty by association card either, he has not had any say in personnel since DG got here. Those of you who say he has do not know what you are talking about. #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/XogvdYoLgN — (@lt4kicks) December 23, 2021

