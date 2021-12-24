The Chris and Joe Show - Previewing the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16

The New York Giants will travel to take on NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.

This game carries all sorts of implications for the 7-7 Eagles, who are hoping to make a push for a one of the wildcard spots and the accompanying playoff berth. The 4-10 Giants, on the other hand, are hoping for a repeat of their 13-7 upset in Week 12. The Giants are, obviously, hoping to pay back the Eagles for last year and knock their rivals out of the playoffs.

This game also has the complication of being on very short rest for the Eagles, who were forced to play on Tuesday night due to the Washington Football Team’s COVID-19 outbreak.

Will the Giants — who lost Daniel Jones thanks to an injury sustain in the previous meeting — be able to double down and sweep the Eagles? Or will they finally break through and come up with a winning record?

In this podcast

Who will be the Giants’ starting quarterback?

Can the defense contain the Eagles’ offense again?

The defense will have to lead the way (again)

What have the Eagles corrected since Week 12?

