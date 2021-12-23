49ers at Titans: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

The Tennessee Titans are set to host the streaking San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium on Thursday night to kick off Week 16.

The Titans won six straight games between weeks 5-10 but have dropped off in recent weeks, losing three of their last four. Tennessee still has the No. 3 seed in the AFC standings but their hold on the AFC South is shrinking as the Indianapolis Colts are just one game behind. For this reason, every remaining game is important for the Titans.

Meanwhile the 49ers have won five of their last six matchups and occupy the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff standings. In order to maintain that second wild-card spot, the 49ers need to keep winning. Also, they are just two games behind the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams for the top spot in the NFC West.

What you need to know

What: San Francisco 49ers (8-6) at Tennessee Titans (9-5)

When: Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021

Where: Nissan Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink)

Radio: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone (TEN), KNBR 680 AM / 104.5 FM • 107.7 FM “The Bone” (SF)/SiriusXM 226 (away broadcast), 225 (home broadcast)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: 49ers -3.5

Weather: 61 degrees, Sunny

Referee: Shawn Hoculi

