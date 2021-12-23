Giants vs. Eagles picks, predictions: BBV staff expects Eagles to fly over Giants

Bah, humbug! The stumbling New York Giants might find a way to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. In this week’s staff picks, though, not a single Big Blue View contributor is willing to go on record predicting an upset. Let’s see why.

Chris Pflum

“The Eagles will (likely) be missing their head coach, but the Giants will either be relying on a rookie quarterback in his first start or Mike Glennon. It’s possible that the Giants hold the Eagles’ offense in check again, but the Eagles had to be watching as the Giants’ defense was gashed by wide zone runs the last two weeks. I’d be surprised if they come out throwing again.”

Emily Iannaconi

“There are many reasons the Giants do not have an upper hand heading into Sunday’s matchup against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial. Daniel Jones is out for the remainder of the season with a neck injury, paving the way for (hopefully) Jake Fromm to start under center. But perhaps the bigger reason Philly will win is that the Eagles have much more to play for. After defeating the Washington Football Team on Tuesday and improving to 7-7, the Eagles are No. 8 in the NFC and one spot away from advancing to the postseason. They need to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. Though head coach Nick Sirianni tested positive for COVID-19 this past week, the Eagles have enough momentum and motivation to defeat the Giants on their home turf in Week 16.”

Joseph Czikk

“This is unfortunately another “no chance” for me. It’s not even that Philly and Jalen Hurts are so daunting, although the Eagles offense has clearly picked up over the second half of the season. It’s more the overall poor football play that is currently plaguing the New York Giants. The quarterback situation is a pretty big hamper on potential success. The only thing I could potentially see is maybe Jake Fromm coming out and surprising everyone, but I still think it wouldn’t be enough to top the Eagles at Lincoln Financial.”

Jeremy Portnoy

“I’m not sure how all the Jake Fromm love started, but the possibility that he could be the Giants’ starting quarterback next week gives me even less confidence in the team. I had a low opinion of the Philadelphia offense even during its midseason hot streak, but it seems unreasonable to expect them to score only seven points like they did in their previous matchup with New York. Unfortunately, anything more than seven points will likely be enough to beat the Giants.”

Valentine’s View

“I want to believe the Giants can sweep the Eagles this season ... but I don’t believe it. The Eagles are playing on a short week after being forced to play Washington on Tuesday. They are in the playoff race, at home, and have a previous loss to the Giants to avenge. The Giants? Well, there’s always next year.”