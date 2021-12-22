Giants roster moves: DB Darqueze Dennard signed to practice squad

The New York Giants signed cornerback Darqueze Dennard to their practice squad on Wednesday, one day after he was waived by the Indianapolis Colts. The team is thin at cornerback with Adoree’ Jackson and Aaron Robinson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Darnay Holmes and Rodarius Williams on injured reserve.

A first-round pick in the 2014 Draft, Dennard spent most of the decade in the middle of the Cincinnati Bengals’ depth chart. He started 24 games during his seven years there and appeared in eight games last year with the Atlanta Falcons. Dennard has played at least 75 percent of his team’s defensive snaps in each of the last four seasons.

The Giants also added rookie safety Dwayne Johnson to their practice squad. He originally signed with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State. Johnson stood out with 92 tackles as a junior in 2019, earning him All-Mountain West honors.

Wide receiver Pharoh Cooper was activated off the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement. Cooper has filled in as a return specialist in six games this year with the Giants and has four catches for 33 yards.