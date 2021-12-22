Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19 after feeling symptoms

The New York Giants will play the Philadelphia Eagles this Sunday for the second time this season. The Giants narrowly defeated the Eagles, 13-7, in Week 12, and now they face an Eagles team on a short week. The Eagles also will likely be without head coach Nick Sirianni, who tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms on Wednesday morning.

Sirianni will conduct his coaching responsibilities remotely and remains “hopeful” to coach against the Giants on Sunday. The Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team 27-17 on Tuesday night and are in good position to earn a wildcard spot.

As of now, passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo will assume the role of head coach in the facility. Offensive coordinator Shane Steichen will be the play-caller if Sirianni misses the game.

Patullo was with the Indianapolis Colts from 2018-2020 in two roles: wide receiver’s coach and passing game specialist. Steichen was Justin Herbert’s offensive coordinator last season under Anthony Lynn.

Losing a head coach this week may be particularly difficult since the Eagles have a quick turnaround after playing on a Tuesday. Joe Judge hasn’t announced the starting quarterback yet, but the Eagles will either play a turnover-prone Mike Glennon or an inexperienced Jake Fromm.

Sirianni joins Jets head coach Robert Saleh and Saints head coach Sean Payton on the COVID-19 list. After missing last week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was removed from the list.