Giants-Eagles injury news: Giants still waiting for Kadarius Toney

Nothing unexpected, or really even new, on the Wednesday injury report for the New York Giants. The team continues to wait for wide receiver Kadarius Toney, the team’s first-round draft, to be activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list and return to practice.

Toney has missed the last four games with injuries (quad/oblique) and then COVID-19.

“Kadarius has an opportunity to get back in the building tomorrow (Thursday),” head coach Joe Judge said. “We expect him to be here with us. That being said, in terms of where he’s at physically from the injury he was dealing with as well as COVID, we’ll have to wait and see where he’s at tomorrow to see whether we can get him on the field.”

Toney has had an odd season. Judge, though, did not seem to be down on the rookie at all.

“There are a lot of things that are really outside of his control. What I’ve been pleased with him is when he’s been in the building with us, when he’s been healthy and present, he’s really done a really good job,” Judge said. “When he’s been removed for different reasons – obviously, he’s dealing with COVID right now – he’s done a good job staying engaged in meetings. One thing that’s really a strength of his is he’s very, very intelligent. He has the flexibility to play a lot of different positions. He really learns the entire offense conceptually and it gives him flexibility within it to play in different spots, which really with his skillset, that’s something you look to do is build him in for matchups in different places. I’m really pleased with the way he’s worked.

“Obviously, there have been some setbacks. These are things that are outside of his control. He’s tried to play through injuries, he’s been set back with some different things. Sometimes you have things pop up, that’s just the reality of it. I think for any of these rookies, the nature of it is it’s a long season.”

The Giants held a walk-through on Wednesday. Participation listed below is estimated.

Giants Wednesday injury report

Did not practice

OL Ben Bredeson (ankle)

RB Gary Brightwell (neck)

Limited participation

RB Saquon Barkley (ankle)

FB Cullen Gillaspiaa (shin)

DL Austin Johnson (foot)

TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle)

OL Andrew Thomas (ankle)

DL Leonard Williams (triceps)