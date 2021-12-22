Giants news, 12/22: evaluating NY football, Joe Judge, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Inside the dysfunctional decade of New York Jets and Giants football - What went wrong, what’s next?

The state of New York football is so dire that former Giants and Jets coach Bill Parcells, out of respect for the two franchises, was reluctant to comment on the past decade, except to say, “I’ve been a lifelong Giants fan. I like the Jets, too. I like when the Giants win. That’s what I grew up watching. That’s all. I don’t know about the last 10 years and all that.”

Do Giants have the right people in charge?

Some execs believe Joe Judge’s offensive coaching staff is holding him back — not just Jason Garrett.

“I think he has a chance to be an outstanding coach,” said former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum. “He is young, but I think he’s smart, tough, holds his players accountable. Even through the bumps in the road, I don’t see any players complaining. I see a guy that is fair and tough and has a plan. “It’s going to take a minute. But you’re trying to get this decision right for the next 10 years, not 18 months.”

Giants’ Kyle Rudolph, Riley Dixon Rework Deals

It frees up $350K in cap room.

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux lands in Detroit at No. 2, Washington Football Team selects Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett

OT Ikem Ekwonu and EDGE David Ojabo to the Giants.

1 Player Each NFL Team Should Want to Re-Sign in Free Agency

DT Austin Johnson has quietly outplayed low expectations.

Giants QB options for 2022: Daniel Jones, Russell Wilson, draft

Daniel Jones’ season is over, but Giants probably will keep him in 2022 — and the reason is simple

Are Giants (with Daniel Jones) or Jets (with Zach Wilson) in better position to not be a complete disgrace again in 2022?

NFL HOFer Lawrence Taylor Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Charge in Sex Offender Case

