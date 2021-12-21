Washington at Eagles & Seahawks at Rams: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

Christmas came early for many football fans as there are two NFL games scheduled for Tuesday evening at 7 p.m.

The Washington Football Team has been decimated by a COVID-19 outbreak, causing the crucial matchup between the two teams to be moved from Sunday to tonight. Starting QB Taylor Heinicke and backup QB Kyle Allen are amongst the players who tested positive.

The Football Team and Eagles both have a 6-7 record. Washington is ranked No. 9 in the NFC standings and the Eagles are ranked No. 10. This is the first matchup of the season between the two teams, with the next one scheduled in just two short weeks.

Washington fell, 27-20, to the Dallas Cowboys last week while the Eagles are coming off a bye and should be more than ready to play in Tuesday’s crucial matchup.

What you need to know

What: Washington Football Team (6-7) at Philadelphia Eagles (6-7)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin (sideline)

Radio: Sirius 85, XM/SXM 227 | Sirius 121, XM/SXM 226

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Eagles -8.5

Weather: 40 degrees, Partly cloudy

Referee: Tony Corrente

As recently as Tuesday morning, the Los Angeles Rams had 18 players (including from the practice squad) on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Four of those players are starters, including safety Jordan Fuller, right tackle Rob Havenstein, tight end Tyler Higbee and linebacker Von Miller.

With a win though, the Rams could inch closer to the Arizona Cardinals who are leading the NFC West with a 10-4 record. The Seahawks, meanwhile, are not out of the playoff race as they are just 1.5 games out of the final playoff spot in the NFC.

As the Rams look to continue to put pressure on the Cardinals and the Seahawks fight to stay in playoff contention, Tuesday’s game has important implications for both teams.

What you need to know

What: Seattle Seahawks (5-8) at Los Angeles Rams (9-4)

When: Tuesday, Dec. 21

Where: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Game time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston, Jen Hale (sideline reporter)

Radio: ESPN 710 AM | KIRO 97.3 FM

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Rams -7

Weather: 70 degrees, Sunny

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

