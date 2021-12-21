NFL power rankings: NFL media piles on Giants after another loss

It’s that time of the week: NFL Power Rankings. The (4-10) New York Giants lost for the fourth time in five games on Sunday when they fell 24-6 to the Dallas Cowboys. It was an absolutely paltry offensive effort that didn’t get even remotely interesting to watch until Jake Fromm entered in the final quarter.

The Giants now have three games left against the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team. Most fans at this point are likely just waiting for it to end.

Among mean things said this week, NBC Sports called the Giants “an unwatchable product,” while the Sporting News called them “a shell of a team.”

Aggregating several rankings from around the Internet, the Giants come out to an average ranking of No. 28 (last week: No. 27) in the 32-team NFL. Our figure averages all the rankings below except for DraftKings, which bases its ranking on point spread differential.

Let’s check out what outlets around the league are saying about the Giants after Week 15:

NBC Sports: No. 29 (was 28)

Things were so bad for the Giants they had to bring in Jake Fromm to relieve Mike Glennon. Big Blue is an unwatchable product.

ESPN: No. 27 (was 27)

How hot is Joe Judge’s seat: 3. Warm seat It’s actually starting to get warm as the losses pile up even though Judge is in his second season. The Giants don’t want to continue this vicious cycle of firing coaches every two years. They already did it with Ben McAdoo and Pat Shurmur. Team co-owner John Mara has admitted regret for cutting it off so quickly with McAdoo and as recently as midseason still was a full believer in Judge. It makes it hard to believe the Giants would fire Judge after this season, unless it only gets worse in the final few weeks. — Jordan Raanan

Sporting News: No. 28 (was 28)

The Giants are a shell of a team at the moment with their quarterback mess minus Daniel Jones. Their defense has fallen apart a little as well because of injuries. That might not prevent big changes ahead of the 2022 season.

Pro Football Network: No. 27 (was 27)

If one thing was evident from this game, it was that Kenny Golladay doesn’t seem to be having fun playing football — even with the large paycheck awaiting him after the game. Maybe money can’t buy happiness after all. With Mike Glennon starting at QB, no Kadarius Toney, and a lackluster offensive line, this was the most probable outcome. After all, New York was facing a Dallas defense that’s played incredibly well in the 2021 NFL season under Dan Quinn. The worst part of the Giants isn’t that they’re bad. It’s that they’re bad, and they’re uninteresting in the most populated city in America. And that wouldn’t be any different even if Daniel Jones was playing.

DraftKings: No. 20 (was 17)

DraftKings has moved from subjective assessments to using spread differential. Point differential is a helpful tool for figuring out the best and worst teams. However, point spread can offer a little more context to how good or bad teams might be.

You can see all of the lines on upcoming Giants games at DraftKings Sportsbook.