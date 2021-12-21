Giants news, 12/21: League execs on John Mara, GM candidates, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

State of NY football: Why have Jets and Giants struggled for so long?

“I think the biggest issue is they have won and been successful, and it’s hard to change and be adaptive and mobile when you’ve done that,” said Mike Lombardi, a longtime NFL executive and former GM of the Cleveland Browns. “Because you remember when you’ve won and you don’t want to change what you did when you won. So they are kind of stuck in time. “And so what happens is, they just bring in people that support what they already want to know. That’s really what they do and that’s what they become. The hardest thing to do in any sport is evaluate your own team correctly. When you’re not doing that correctly, you’re prone to make mistakes.”

Who should be Giants No. 1 target in (soon-to-be) general manager search?

Colts assistant Ed Dodds helped build the ‘Legion of Boom’ in Seattle.

New York Giants Week 15 Musings: An Offensive Loss

NY Giants Surprisingly have handful of players in Pro Bowl voting top-10

Leonard Williams, Xavier McKinney, and Graham Gano could all be Pro Bowlers.

Lawrence Taylor’s sex offender violation arrest was a mix-up: lawyer

Cheer up, Giants fans. Gettleman isn’t the worst GM in franchise history.

Gettleman’s winning percentage is better than Any Robustelli’s — by a few decimal places.

This has to be the first signed Jake Fromm (@FrommJake) Giants jersey. First year season ticket holder Joe Becker (@JoeFaceBecker2) of Endicott, NY, travels three hours each way for games. He had this jersey made AT the game yesterday, and Fromm obliged after his NFL debut pic.twitter.com/guddlxdBpr — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) December 20, 2021

