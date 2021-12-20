Raiders at Browns and Vikings at Bears: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

In the first NFL matchup of the night, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to take on the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland in a game that has important postseason implications for both teams.

The Browns are riding the momentum from a big win over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14 and they are just one game back in the AFC North behind both the Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals. Cleveland will be without head coach Kevin Stefanski and and more than 20 players due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Raiders have been trending downwards in the second half of the season as they have won just one of their last six games. Following a 48-9 beating by the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 14, Las Vegas will try to get back on the right track on Monday evening. They are currently in last place in the AFC West.

What you need to know

What: Las Vegas Raiders (6-7) at Cleveland Browns (7-6)

When: Monday, Dec. 20

Where: FirstEnergy Stadium Cleveland, Ohio

Game time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Announcers: Joe Davis, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark (sidelines) and Steve Wyche (sidelines)

Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK), ESPN 850 WKNR and WNCX (98.5)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Browns -3

Weather: 29 degrees and mostly clear

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

In the second game of the night, the Chicago Bears are set to host the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North battle at Soldier Field.

The Bears are riding a two-game losing streak and are fresh off a 45-30 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 14. Like many teams in the league right now, Chicago has its fair share of players on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Meanwhile, the Vikings defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers last week and find themselves in a must-win game on Monday night in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Vikings are currently ranked No. 8 in the NFC playoff standings.

What you need to know

What: Minnesota Vikings (6-7) at Chicago Bears (4-9)

When: Monday, Dec. 20

Where: Soldier Field, Chicago Illinois

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Announcers: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio: Sirius 81 or XM Channel 226 | Channel 88 | WBBM Newsradio 780 AM and 105.9 FM

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Vikings -6.5

Weather: 44 degrees, Mostly sunny

Referee: Scott Novak

