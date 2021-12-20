Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask trashes Giants’ coach Joe Judge

Amy Trask isn’t buying any of what New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is selling. The former Raiders CEO on Sunday trashed Judge’s recent 1,687-word, 6+ minute answer to a question from yours truly.

“I don’t think I wrote that many words on the bar exam,” Trask said Sunday on a CBS Sports pre-game show. “Most recently he said I’m not interested in having some sort of quick flash. I’m not interested in short cuts. I’m not interested in quick fixes. I want to do this the right way.

“Dude, you’ve been there 29 games (30 after Sunday’s loss to Dallas). What are you talking about, quick fixes?”

Judge had taken more than six minutes to expound on why he believes the Giants are building a solid foundation despite the fact that the team appears to be getting worse instead of better.

Trask also took the Giants to task over their soda giveaway.

“Seriously?”

Give her mini-rant a quick listen.