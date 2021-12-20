Giants-Eagles opening odds: Giants are double-digit underdogs vs. Philly

How little do Las Vegas oddsmakers think of the sinking New York Giants? So little that the Giants open Week 16 as 10-point underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Giants, of course, beat the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium in Week 12. That, though, was the last game won by the 4-10 Giants, and the last time starting quarterback Daniel Jones played. With Jones sidelined by a neck injury, three games started by backup Mike Glennon have gone disastrously for the Giants’ offense.

Giants coach Joe Judge said Sunday that the team will “open up a conversation” about starting Jake Fromm at quarterback against the Eagles if Jones is again unable to play.

The 6-7 Eagles have won three of four, their only loss in that stretch coming against the Giants. Philadelphia is in the thick of the race for the final NFC wild-card playoff berth.

New York will have one advantage this weekend. Due to the massive COVID-19 outbreak experienced by the Washington Football Team, the Eagles’ Week 15 game against Washington has been moved to Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET. That means, of course, that Philadelphia will be facing the Giants with an exceptionally short week of preparation.

As poorly as the Giants have been playing, though, will it matter? Oddsmakers apparently don’t think so.