Giants news, 12/20: Another week, another low

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

NFL Week 15 takeaways - What we learned, big questions for every game and future team outlooks

Is it even worth bringing quarterback Daniel Jones back this season? There are three games left in a lost season. Bringing Jones back at this point makes less and less sense each week. There is obvious concern about whether his injured neck can handle contact. He hasn’t been cleared each of the past three weeks. Why take any risk at this point? A source told ESPN last week that the team was losing hope that Jones would return this season. Better safe than sorry with the young quarterback at this point, even if the Giants would like to see him gain more experience. — Raanan

Giants reach new lows in loss to Cowboys

Tom Rock is finally ready to call the past five years the worst stretch in franchise history.

Mike Glennon reflects on struggles, benching in Giants’ loss

Giants report card: Avoiding the end zone, again

I think the defense deserves better than a C+, but I can’t argue with much else.

NFL Week 15 grades: Lions get an ‘A+’ for upset win, Jaguars get a ‘D’ in first game without Urban Meyer

Another ‘F’ for Big Blue.

Giants’ Jake Fromm was clearly better than Mike Glennon in loss to Cowboys, but will he start against Eagles next week?

How injuries ended the Giants’ season before it could even get started

I shared some business thoughts on Joe Judge and the @giants on TOPS @CBSSportsNet - and I laughed when someone told me I sounded like Spicoli from Fast Times At Ridgemont High (Google in kids) when I called him dude (which I may have done twice). pic.twitter.com/gMf5X7C3k8 — Amy Trask (@AmyTrask) December 19, 2021

In case you missed it

BBV podcast

You can find and subscribe to Big Blue View radio from the show’s home page.

You can find all the shows on our Big Blue View Radio Hub Page.

You can also find the shows and subscribe on all your favorite podcast apps:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS

BBV social platforms

BBV on Twitter | BBV on Facebook | BBV on Instagram | BBV Radio (available on all of your favorite podcast platforms) | BBV on YouTube

BBV mailbag

Have a Giants-related question? E-mail it to bigblueview@gmail.com and it might be featured in our weekly mailbag.