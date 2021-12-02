Saints vs. Cowboys: Kickoff time, TV channel, odds, online streaming, announcers, more

The Dallas Cowboys are set to visit the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night at the Superdome. The Cowboys have lost two straight games, including a 36-33 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day. The Saints are riding a four-game losing streak - the first streak of such length since 2015.
Due to a COVID-19 outbreak amongst the Cowboys, Dallas will be without its major coaches, including head coach Mike McCarthy. Wide receiver Amari Cooper was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday after having missed the last two games.
The Saints also lost their Thanksgiving Day matchup, falling far short to the Buffalo Bills in a 31-6 contest. Quarterback Trevor Siemian has started all four of the games the Saints have lost recently, potentially paving the way for Taysom Hill to take some snaps under center on Thursday night.
What you need to know
What: New Orleans Saints (5-6) vs. Dallas Cowboys (7-4)
When: Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021
Where: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: FOX, NFL Network
Announcers: Joe Buck and Troy Aikman (Sideline reporters: Erin Andrews and Kristina Pink)
Radio: WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans | SIRIUS XM 225 | 590 The Fan
Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)
Odds: Cowboys -6.5
Weather: Dome
Referee: Brad Rogers
