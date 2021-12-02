Giants news, 12/2: Logan Ryan on his recovery from COVID-19, more

Good morning, New York Giants fans!

Logan Ryan: COVID-19 recovery “wasn’t too bad”

Safety Logan Ryan downplayed his recent illness while speaking to the media Wednesday, saying it was much harder being away from the team than dealing with his symptoms.

“My symptoms were mild,” Ryan said. “I was congested and I had some headaches and some body aches and that was it. I was doing everything I could holistically, not what Aaron Rodgers was doing, but I was taking vitamins and drinking water. I was bouncing on the trampoline two hours a day with [my kids]. I did tackling practice with my kids and I just did everything I could to be prepared to play if I had to. Trust me, I wanted to pull up in the parking lot with my uniform on and run in, right before kickoff, but the NFL doesn’t allow it.”

Ryan was obviously frustrated by his own absence — he said he “could have made a difference” preventing Tom Brady from reading the Giants defense in Week 11 — but expressed pride in the players who stepped up to replace him.

“My safety room, the guys, pups, they’ve grown up and they’re doing great,” Ryan said. [Xavier McKinney] is playing as good as any safety in the league right now. We’re all chasing him, and Julian’s exactly what Julian Love is, the ultimate player that can play any role, any piece that you need to build a team. He’s a guy that plays 10, 12 years in the league, a Julian Love, a guy with that versatility and dependability.”

