Big Blue View podcast - Previewing the Miami Dolphins

This week the 4-7 New York Giants will travel to take on the 5-7 Miami Dolphins.

On the surface, this looks like a team between two incredibly similar teams in similar circumstances. The coaching staffs of the two teams come from the same tree and everyone involved knows each other well. The two teams feature similar strengths and weaknesses, as well as some similar philosophies on offense and defense.

Are they really so similar? And if so, which team will win this mirror match?

Nick Falato, Joe DeLeone, and I preview the Giants’ Week 13 match-up against the Miami Dolphins.

In this podcast

Who is playing quarterback for the Giants?

Can the Giants stop Tua Tagovailoa the same way they did Jalen Hurts?

How should the Giants’ offense deal with Brian Flores’ defense?

Are the Dolphins finally playing up to their ability?

