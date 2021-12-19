Jake Fromm fulfills dream, forces Giants to have “conversation” about starting QB job

The New York Giants offense is unwatchable. The absence of competent offensive football led to starting quarterback Mike Glennon’s benching. Second-year, fifth-round, former Georgia Bulldog signal-caller Jake Fromm was finally provided the opportunity to fulfill his lifelong dream to play in an NFL game.

”It was really fun to get out there,” Fromm said after the game. “It kind of checked the list, checked the box there a little bit. I got to complete a childhood dream and got to play in an NFL game.”

Many media members suggested that Fromm should see playing time if the game wasn’t competitive. Fromm was asked when he knew he would “check the box” and see playing time.

”I was just trying to stay ready. They told me there late in the fourth quarter, ‘Hey, you’re up.,’ “ Fromm said. “I was just trying to get ready and try and make something happen.”

Fromm was able to “make something happen.” The Cowboys’ defense was not backing off, but Fromm was able to matriculate (shout out to Hank Stram) the football down the field. He took what the defense gave him, didn’t force anything, played poised, and threw some balls with anticipation, specifically the third-and-10 Kenny Golladay conversion.

The broadcast stated that Fromm only knew about 60% of the playbook; a reporter asked Fromm if that was accurate:

”I don’t know, it’s tough to say. For me, it’s just understanding a week-to-week game plan,” Fromm said. “Obviously, there’s carryover, and there’s stuff you take in and out. For me, it’s just let’s go learn a game plan. Let’s go learn 100 to 200 plays a week and just go try to execute.”

After the game, head coach Joe Judge stated that there would be a “conversation” about the starting quarterback for next week’s game at Philadelphia. Fromm was behind Mitchell Trubisky on Buffalo’s practice squad three weeks ago. So, who is Jake Fromm?

Fromm was the starting quarterback for Kirby Smart in college. Smart selected Fromm over eventual Ohio State transfer Justin Fields. Fromm finished his collegiate career with 7,236-yards to go with 78 touchdowns and 18 interceptions.

Fromm has an impressive college resume. He won the Rose Bowl in 2018, the Sugar Bowl in 2020, was an SEC Champion in 2017, and led the Bulldogs to the National Championship game where Alabama defeated Georgia, 26-23 - Tua Tagovailoa made himself a national name.

The physical ability of Fromm was criticized throughout his collegiate career. He may not have the biggest arm or the most velocity, but he kept his college offense on script and just provided a late spark against the Cowboys.

The Mike Glennon experiment at starting quarterback should be over. We should see more Fromm if Jones can’t return to the lineup.