Giants vs. Cowboys final score: Giants fall to Cowboys, 21-6

The New York Giants lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 21-6, on Sunday. The Giants have now lost 10 or more games in five consecutive seasons.

Dallas, 10-4 and en route to an NFC East title, converted a series of Giants miscues — a Mike Glennon interception, a Saquon Barkley fumble, a turnover on downs at the Giants’ 29-yard line — into 15 points.

“Thought the effort of the team was what we needed, but obviously the execution was not. Too many self-inflicted wounds today,” said head coach Joe Judge. “Thought we had a chance for success. We had our shots, but we’ve got to make the most of them. You’re not going to win a lot of games in this league with four turnovers.”

Jake Fromm made his NFL debut for the Giants, replacing an ineffective Glennon with 3:41 to play. Fromm completed 6 of 12 for 82 yards, but could not get the Giants into the end zone on his only drive. Fromm said getting into a regular season-game

“We got to a point in the game where I wanted to see what Jake could do, point blank,” Judge said. “We weren’t doing enough moving the ball otherwise, so I wanted to make sure I had the chance to see Jake and that will obviously open up a conversation about what we’re going to do this week. We’ll talk about it as a staff and we’ll make the best decision for the team.”

Fromm said he got to “complete a childhood dream.”

“It was really fun to get out there. It kind of checked the list, checked the box there a little bit. I got to complete a childhood dream and got to play in an NFL game. It was awesome, just the ability to go out there with the guys,” Fromm said. “There are some new guys, I’m new. It was just fun to be able to get out, move the ball a little bit, try to compete, and give us a chance to win there at the end.”

The 4-10 Giants have failed to score a touchdown in two of the three games since Daniel Jones went down with a neck injury. Those were all started by Glennon.

The Giants had won three straight home games before Sunday. They are now 3-4 at MetLife Stadium this season.

Stats

Glennon completed just 13 of 24 for 99 yards and three interceptions. He finished wih a passer rating of 24.8 and was replaced by Jake Fromm after his third interception, an ill-advised throw toward Kenny Golladay that was intercepted by Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Barkley ran 15 times for 50 yards. Booker ran 8 times for 74 yards, including a 34-yard run.

Lorenzo Carter had two sacks, a forced fumble, a pass defensed, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss.

Injury news

Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard was carted off with a non-contact injury with 1:26 left in the game. Shepard tore an Achilles tendon and is done for the season.

Giants running back Gary Brightwell suffered a neck injury. He was ruled out in the third quarter.

Halftime stats

The Giants trailed at the half, 15-3. Two Dallas field goal in the final two minutes, one set up by a Saquon Barkley fumble, made it opponents 65, Giants 0 in the final two minutes of the first half this season.

Glennon threw an interception after being hit by DeMarcus Lawrence that set up Dallas at the Giants’ 13-yard line, leading to a 13-yard Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run.

Passing: Mike Glennon 6-9, 45 yards | Dak Prescott 17-23, 132 yards

Running: Saquon Barkley 9/33, Davontae Booker 5/34 | Tony Pollard 7/29, Ezekiel Elliott 10/42

Total yards: NYG 112 | DAL 221

Rushing yards: NYG 67 | DAL 101

Receiving: | Michael Gallup 3/32, CeeDee Lamb 3/24

First downs: NYG 6 | DAL 15

Time of possession: NYG 12:08 | DAL: 17:52

Things we saw

Micha Parsons is pretty special.

Micah Parsons lining up at CB is wild stuff. Kid is elite. pic.twitter.com/ino4vROvc5 — Victor Williams (@ThePhillyPod) December 19, 2021

Saquon Barkley did this.

Giants inactives

QB Daniel Jones (neck)

OL Ben Bredeson (ankle)

Giants on Reserve/COVID-19 list

WR Kadarius Toney

WR John Ross

DB Aaron Robinson

DB Adoree’ Jackson

DB J.R. Reed

DB Natrell Jamerson (practice squad)

Edge Oshane Ximines

LB Cam Brown

What’s next?

The Giants travel down the road for a rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles next Sunday, Dec. 26. The Giants defeated the Eagles, 13-7, at MetLife Stadium Week 12. Game time is 1 p.m. on FOX.