Giants vs. Cowboys game day, Week 15: Live updates

MetLife Stadium will be under invasion Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys and their loud, proud fan base invade East Rutherford, N.J. to face the New York Giants.
At 4-9, the Giants have already guaranteed themselves a fifth straight losing season and are headed toward front office and perhaps other changes. The 9-4 Cowboys are headed toward their third NFC East title in six seasons.
Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Dallas is an 11.5-point favorite. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. ET. [Complete viewing, listening, streaming info]
The Giants enter the game having lost two straight. Eight Giants are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and not eligible to play. They are:
WR Kadarius Toney
WR John Ross
DB Aaron Robinson
DB Adoree’ Jackson
DB J.R. Reed
DB Natrell Jamerson (practice squad)
Edge Oshane Ximines
LB Cam Brown
Inactives
For the Giants, these are in addition to the players on the COVID list who will not suit up.
Giants
QB Daniel Jones
G Ben Bredeson
Cowboys
QB Will Grier
CB Nahshon Wright
S Israel Mukuamu
DE Azur Kamara
OT Tyron Smith
WR Simi Fehoko
Use this post for discussion throughout the game. Follow @BigBlueView or the Twitter stream below for in-game updates and commentary.
Based on the early parking lot, Cowboys fans are already out in full force. Might be a really tough day for John Mara and the Giants. pic.twitter.com/XfemqFhfTk— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 19, 2021
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13
Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29
Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14
Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)
Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20
Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11
Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3
Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17
Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16
Week 10 — Bye
Week 11 (L) — Bucs 30, Giants 10
Week 12 (W) — Giants 13, Eagles 7
Week 13 (L) — Dolphins 20 Giants 9
Week 14 (L) — Chargers 37, Giants 21
Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)
Loading comments...