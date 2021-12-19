Giants vs. Cowboys game day, Week 15: Live updates

MetLife Stadium will be under invasion Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys and their loud, proud fan base invade East Rutherford, N.J. to face the New York Giants.

At 4-9, the Giants have already guaranteed themselves a fifth straight losing season and are headed toward front office and perhaps other changes. The 9-4 Cowboys are headed toward their third NFC East title in six seasons.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Dallas is an 11.5-point favorite. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. ET. [Complete viewing, listening, streaming info]

The Giants enter the game having lost two straight. Eight Giants are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and not eligible to play. They are:

WR Kadarius Toney

WR John Ross

DB Aaron Robinson

DB Adoree’ Jackson

DB J.R. Reed

DB Natrell Jamerson (practice squad)

Edge Oshane Ximines

LB Cam Brown

Inactives

For the Giants, these are in addition to the players on the COVID list who will not suit up.

Giants

QB Daniel Jones

G Ben Bredeson

Cowboys

QB Will Grier

CB Nahshon Wright

S Israel Mukuamu

DE Azur Kamara

OT Tyron Smith

WR Simi Fehoko

Use this post for discussion throughout the game. Follow @BigBlueView or the Twitter stream below for in-game updates and commentary.

Based on the early parking lot, Cowboys fans are already out in full force. Might be a really tough day for John Mara and the Giants. pic.twitter.com/XfemqFhfTk — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) December 19, 2021

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13

Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29

Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)

Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (L) — Bucs 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (W) — Giants 13, Eagles 7

Week 13 (L) — Dolphins 20 Giants 9

Week 14 (L) — Chargers 37, Giants 21

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)