 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Giants vs. Cowboys game day, Week 15: Live updates

Follow all of today’s action right here

By Ed Valentine Updated
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants
Daniel Jones watches Mike Glennon warm up.
Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

MetLife Stadium will be under invasion Sunday as the Dallas Cowboys and their loud, proud fan base invade East Rutherford, N.J. to face the New York Giants.

At 4-9, the Giants have already guaranteed themselves a fifth straight losing season and are headed toward front office and perhaps other changes. The 9-4 Cowboys are headed toward their third NFC East title in six seasons.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Dallas is an 11.5-point favorite. The game will be broadcast on FOX at 1 p.m. ET. [Complete viewing, listening, streaming info]

The Giants enter the game having lost two straight. Eight Giants are on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and not eligible to play. They are:

WR Kadarius Toney
WR John Ross
DB Aaron Robinson
DB Adoree’ Jackson
DB J.R. Reed
DB Natrell Jamerson (practice squad)
Edge Oshane Ximines
LB Cam Brown

Inactives

For the Giants, these are in addition to the players on the COVID list who will not suit up.

Giants

QB Daniel Jones
G Ben Bredeson

Cowboys

QB Will Grier
CB Nahshon Wright
S Israel Mukuamu
DE Azur Kamara
OT Tyron Smith
WR Simi Fehoko

Use this post for discussion throughout the game. Follow @BigBlueView or the Twitter stream below for in-game updates and commentary.

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 (L) — Denver 27, Giants 13
Week 2 (L) — Washington 30 Giants 29
Week 3 (L) — Atlanta 17, Giants 14
Week 4 (W) — Giants 27, Saints 21 (OT)
Week 5 (L) — Cowboys 44, Giants 20
Week 6 (L) — Rams 38, Giants 11
Week 7 (W) — Giants 25, Panthers 3
Week 8 (L) — Chiefs 20, Giants 17
Week 9 (W) — Giants 23, Raiders 16
Week 10 — Bye
Week 11 (L) — Bucs 30, Giants 10
Week 12 (W) — Giants 13, Eagles 7
Week 13 (L) — Dolphins 20 Giants 9
Week 14 (L) — Chargers 37, Giants 21
Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)

Next Up In New York Giants News

Loading comments...