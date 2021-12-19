Giants-Cowboys picks, predictions: Few brave enough to pick Giants to win

The 4-9 New York Giants are playing out the string of another lost season. They enter Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with a backup quarterback, roughly two-dozen players on IR and eight players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. The Cowboys are 9-4 and steamrolling toward an NFC East title.

No one on the Big Blue View staff is courageous enough to pick the Giants to win Sunday. Nationally, the predictions are not much better. The Giants are 11-point underdogs, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s look at this week’s Giants-Dallas picks.

Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com is all-in on the Cowboys. He writes:

I’ve watched enough of Dak Prescott since his calf injury to have real concerns about his future. I’ve watched enough of this Cowboys defense now at full strength and this Giants offense under Mike Glennon to know it won’t matter this week.

At ESPN, beat writers Jordan Ranaan and Todd Archer are both picking Dallas. ESPN’s Football Power Index actually gives the Giants a 30 percent chance of winning the game.

AT CBS, Pete Prisco is calling for a one-sided Dallas victory. He writes:

The Giants are a mess, while the Cowboys are coming off a big win last week at Washington. Playing a second straight road game is tough, but they can handle this one. The Dallas front will get all over Mike Glennon, who is playing for Daniel Jones. This will be ugly. Dallas big.