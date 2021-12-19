Giants vs. Cowboys 2021, Week 15: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The 4-9 New York Giants welcome the 9-4 Dallas Cowboys to town on Sunday for an NFC East clash in the Meadowlands.

The Giants expect Mike Glennon to start at quarterback on Sunday once again. Meanwhile, Xavier McKinney is off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will play. Eight players remain on the COVID list. They are:

WR Kadarius Toney

WR John Ross

DB Aaron Robinson

DB Adoree’ Jackson

DB J.R. Reed

DB Natrell Jamerson (practice squad)

Edge Oshane Ximines

LB Cam Brown

RELATED: Giants vs. Cowboys picks, predictions: Why would anyone pick the Giants?

RELATED: Giants vs. Cowboys 2021, Week 15: Everything you need to know

RELATED: Giants vs. Cowboys: 4 storylines as the Giants play out the string of another sad season

Leonard Williams (triceps) is questionable. Williams has played in 108 games without missing one due to injury.

What you need to know

What: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

When: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter)

Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)

Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk

Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks

Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke

SIRIUS: 137 (Dal.), 82 (NYG) | XM: 380 (Dal.), 227 (NYG) | SXM App: 808 (Dal.), 823 (NYG)

Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)

Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)

Odds: Cowboys -12, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Weather: 38f, Mostly Cloudy. Partly cloudy throughout the day.

Referee: Jerome Boger

Follow us on social media

BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView

Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed

BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page

BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel

BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page

BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio

Giants 2021 regular season schedule

Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13

Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29

Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14

Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21

Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20

Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11

Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3

Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17

Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16

Week 10 — Bye

Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10

Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — (W) Giants 13, Eagles 7

Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — (L) Dolphins 20, Giants 9

Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — (L) Chargers 37, Giants 21

Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)

Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)