Giants vs. Cowboys 2021, Week 15: Game time, TV channel, online streaming, odds, announcers, more

The 4-9 New York Giants welcome the 9-4 Dallas Cowboys to town on Sunday for an NFC East clash in the Meadowlands.
The Giants expect Mike Glennon to start at quarterback on Sunday once again. Meanwhile, Xavier McKinney is off the Reserve/COVID-19 list and will play. Eight players remain on the COVID list. They are:
WR Kadarius Toney
WR John Ross
DB Aaron Robinson
DB Adoree’ Jackson
DB J.R. Reed
DB Natrell Jamerson (practice squad)
Edge Oshane Ximines
LB Cam Brown
RELATED: Giants vs. Cowboys picks, predictions: Why would anyone pick the Giants?
RELATED: Giants vs. Cowboys 2021, Week 15: Everything you need to know
RELATED: Giants vs. Cowboys: 4 storylines as the Giants play out the string of another sad season
Leonard Williams (triceps) is questionable. Williams has played in 108 games without missing one due to injury.
What you need to know
What: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
When: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Game time: 1 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake (field reporter)
Radio: WFAN-660 AM (Bob Papa, Carl Banks, Howard Cross)
Pre-game: Lance Medow, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, John Schmeelk
Post-game: Lance Medow, John Schmeelk, Paul Dottino, Jeff Feagles, Bob Papa, Carl Banks
Giants post-game live (MSG Networks): Madelyn Burke
SIRIUS: 137 (Dal.), 82 (NYG) | XM: 380 (Dal.), 227 (NYG) | SXM App: 808 (Dal.), 823 (NYG)
Giants Spanish Radio: Que Buena (92.7)
Online streaming: Fubo | NFL Game Pass (Free trial)
Odds: Cowboys -12, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
Weather: 38f, Mostly Cloudy. Partly cloudy throughout the day.
Referee: Jerome Boger
Follow us on social media
BBV on Twitter: Follow @BigBlueView
Ed Valentine: Follow @Valentine_Ed
BBV on Facebook: Click here to like the Big Blue View Facebook page
BBV on YouTube: Subscribe to the Big Blue View YouTube channel
BBV on Instagram: Click here to follow our Instagram page
BBV podcasts: Click here to subscribe to BBV Radio
Giants 2021 regular season schedule
Week 1 — (L) Broncos 27, Giants 13
Week 2 — (L) Washington 30, Giants 29
Week 3 — (L) Atlanta 17, Giants 14
Week 4 — (W) Giants 27, Saints 21
Week 5 — (L) Cowboys 44, Giants 20
Week 6 — (L) Rams 38, Giants 11
Week 7 — (W) Giants 25, Panthers 3
Week 8 — (L) Chiefs 20, Giants 17
Week 9 — (W) Giants 23, Raiders 16
Week 10 — Bye
Week 11 (Mon., Nov. 22) — (L) Buccaneers 30, Giants 10
Week 12 (Mon., Nov. 28) — (W) Giants 13, Eagles 7
Week 13 (Sun., Dec. 5) — (L) Dolphins 20, Giants 9
Week 14 (Sun., Dec. 12) — (L) Chargers 37, Giants 21
Week 15 (Sun., Dec. 19) — vs. Dallas Cowboys (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 16 (Sun., Dec. 26) — @ Eagles (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 17 (Sun., Jan. 2) — @ Chicago Bears (1 p.m., FOX)
Week 18 (Sun., Jan. 9) — vs. Washington Football Team (1 p.m., FOX)
Loading comments...